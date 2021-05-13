Richard Wegener

January 14, 1959 – May 9, 2021

Richard Wegener, 62, of Lindsay, Nebraska, died Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey, with Father Eric Olsen and Father James Novotny concelebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cornlea. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at the church, with a Catholic Order of Foresters Rosary at 4 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m., and continue on Saturday from 9-10 a.m. at the church.

Richard was born Jan. 14, 1959, in Newman Grove, Nebraska, to Emmert and Rita (Wessel) Wegener. He graduated from Lindsay Holy Family Catholic High School in 1977. Richard spent his entire life farming in the Lindsay area with his wife. He was united in marriage to Robin Marry on Nov. 11, 2000, in Lindsay. Richard was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church and enjoyed snowmobiling, bowling, golfing, was a respected farmer and a damn good dad.