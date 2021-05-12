 Skip to main content
Richard Wegener
Age 62

Richard Wegener, 62, of Lindsay, Nebraska, died Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey, with Father Eric Olsen and Father James Novotny concelebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cornlea. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at the church with a vigil service at 7 p.m. and continue on Saturday from 9-10 a.m. at the church.

