Richard Zuerlein

September 6, 1954 - December 15, 2022

Richard Zuerlein, 68, of Lincoln, formerly of Columbus, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Lincoln, surrounded by his family, after a battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held from 3-5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Henry on 11th in Columbus.

Richard F. Zuerlein was born on Sept. 6, 1954, in Humphrey, Nebraska, to Gerald and Helen (Goeckel) Zuerlein. He graduated from St. Francis High School in 1973. Richard was employed with the City of Humphrey 1973 to 1975, then transitioned to the City of Columbus in 1977 where he later retired in 2019.

Richard enjoyed many things in life, but especially loved spending time with his children, taking care of plants and feeding the squirrels. He would voluntarily help his neighbors with any building, painting or other projects needing to be done. He also enjoyed tending to and maintaining his landscaping and was most memorable for a pristine lawn.

Richard is survived by his children, Geri (Paul) Mobley of Seward, Bryan Zuerlein of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Michael (Elizabeth) Zuerlein of Elkhorn and Trevor (Abigail) Zuerlein of Raymond; siblings, Phyllis (Duane) Vavra of Columbus, Karen (Kenny) Anderson of North Platte, Joan Rathjen-Davis of Humphrey, Mary (Ray) Hemmer of Humphrey and Ivan Zuerlein of Kearney; ex-wife, Deanna Asche; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Helen and Gerald; step-mother Loretta; and nephew, Greg Hemmer.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating Trees in Memory of Richard through the Arbor Day Foundation.