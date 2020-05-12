× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 7, 1952-May 8, 2020

Rick Benson, 67, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held at Gass Haney Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, with Pastor Mike Escen officiating. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to the Columbus Rescue Mission or the Columbus Christian School.

The family of Rick has offered the following option for those who would like to offer their condolences to Coach Benson's family.

On Tuesday, May 12, the family will be outside their home (461 S Deer Creek Place, the house is just east of the entrance to Quail Run) from 5-6 p.m. if you would like to drive by and share a wave or honk, in remembrance of Coach Benson. Requesting you do this with your family. No traveling with people outside of your family. Again, this is due to the local health recommendations, and the desire to not aid in the spreading of the virus.

Those wishing to offer a card of condolence or a note of remembrance, cards will be collected using appropriate social distancing.