Rick Benson
July 7, 1952-May 8, 2020
Rick Benson, 67, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Columbus Community Hospital.
Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held at Gass Haney Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, with Pastor Mike Escen officiating. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to the Columbus Rescue Mission or the Columbus Christian School.
The family of Rick has offered the following option for those who would like to offer their condolences to Coach Benson's family.
On Tuesday, May 12, the family will be outside their home (461 S Deer Creek Place, the house is just east of the entrance to Quail Run) from 5-6 p.m. if you would like to drive by and share a wave or honk, in remembrance of Coach Benson. Requesting you do this with your family. No traveling with people outside of your family. Again, this is due to the local health recommendations, and the desire to not aid in the spreading of the virus.
Those wishing to offer a card of condolence or a note of remembrance, cards will be collected using appropriate social distancing.
Rick was born on July 7, 1952, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Edgar and Mary (Marmo) Benson. He graduated from Sioux City East in 1971 and attained his bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Iowa. Rick went on to earn his master's degree from Wayne State College.
On April 3, 1981, Rick was united in marriage to Jeanie Pearson in Sioux City. They moved to Columbus, where Rick was an assistant wrestling coach and taught drafting. In 1985, he became the head wrestling coach where he had much success until he gave that up in 2014. He was also the Columbus High golf coach, which he continued to do. Rick was a faithful member of Highland Park Church where he served the Lord in many capacities. He loved to spend time with his family and play a round or two of golf.
Rick is survived by his wife, Jeanie Benson; sons, Derek Benson, Jonathan (Rachelle) Benson and Callen Benson; daughter, Michelle (Jonathan) Coffman, and children Ava, Helaena, Scarlett and Brolin Coffman; brothers, Duane (Sherri) Benson and Mike (Ruth) Benson; sister, Sue (Gary) Munson; brothers, The Rev. Steve (Marijo) Benson and The Rev. Ron Benson; and sister, Dar (Terry) Allison.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Mary Benson.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
