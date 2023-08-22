Rick E. Klassen

September 16, 1954 - August 18, 2023

Funeral service for Rick E. Klassen, 68, of Norfolk will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Northern Heights Baptist Church, rural Norfolk. Officiating the service will be Pastor Matt Gilmore. Burial will take place at noon, Tuesday, at Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward, Nebraska. There will be a luncheon to follow burial at the St. Edward Christian Community Church Parish Hall. Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m., Monday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel, Norfolk.

Rick passed away, with family by his side, on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Rick, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother is survived by his wife Ellie Tompkins-Klassen of Norfolk; children: Heath Klassen of Lincoln; Scott Klassen of Lincoln; Brittany Klassen of Grand Island; three grandchildren: Lily, Kaiden, and Jordan; sisters: Annette Klassen (Doug Kunzman) of Lincoln, Mary Jo (Darin) Fay of Sioux City, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Rick was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Anna Marie “Amy,” and brother, Michael.

The family requests that memorials be made to the Liberty Centre in Norfolk.