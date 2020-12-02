Rick Haas
February 12, 1954 – November 29, 2020
Rick Haas, 66, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Faith Regional Hospital, Norfolk, Nebraska.
A private family service will be held with interment in the Silver Creek Cemetery. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning at approximately 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
Rick was born on Feb. 12, 1954, in Ainsworth, Nebraska, to Audrey Bratthauer and Richard A Haas, Sr. In 1971, he moved to Silver Creek, Nebraska, for his senior year in high school. After graduating high school, he attended Platte College CCC Campus for mechanical maintenance. After getting his associate degree, he went on to study electrical maintenance at Norfolk Northeast Community College.
After graduating, he worked at Vishay Electronics for 25 years, where he met his wife, Patty Matousek. Rick and Patty were married on July 24, 1982, and had three children: son, Brian; and daughters, Lisa and Lori. He then went on to work for BD East for 18 years.
Rick loved to capture family memories in photos, creating family meals on the grill or smoker, was a craftsman and a caring father heavily involved in the lives of his children.
Rick is survived by his wife, Patty Haas of Columbus; son, Brian (Audra) Haas of Kearney; daughters, Lisa (Adam) Neef of Longmont, Colorado, and Lori (Max Mershon) Haas of Lake Oswego, Oregon; mother, Audrey Dee of Columbus; sister-in-law, Kathy Haas of McCook, Nebraska; mother-in-law, Carolee Matousek of Clarks, Nebraska; and brother-in-law, Phil (Sue) Matousek of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, Richard A Haas Sr.; stepfather, Frank Dee; brother, Raleigh Haas; and father-in-law, Edsel Matousek.
