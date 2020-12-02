Rick Haas

February 12, 1954 – November 29, 2020

Rick Haas, 66, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Faith Regional Hospital, Norfolk, Nebraska.

A private family service will be held with interment in the Silver Creek Cemetery. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning at approximately 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Rick was born on Feb. 12, 1954, in Ainsworth, Nebraska, to Audrey Bratthauer and Richard A Haas, Sr. In 1971, he moved to Silver Creek, Nebraska, for his senior year in high school. After graduating high school, he attended Platte College CCC Campus for mechanical maintenance. After getting his associate degree, he went on to study electrical maintenance at Norfolk Northeast Community College.

After graduating, he worked at Vishay Electronics for 25 years, where he met his wife, Patty Matousek. Rick and Patty were married on July 24, 1982, and had three children: son, Brian; and daughters, Lisa and Lori. He then went on to work for BD East for 18 years.

Rick loved to capture family memories in photos, creating family meals on the grill or smoker, was a craftsman and a caring father heavily involved in the lives of his children.