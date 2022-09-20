Rita Bialas

Rita Mae Bialas

October 5, 1931 - September 17, 2022

Rita Mae Bialas died Sept. 17, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska, surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. There will be a CDA rosary at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday with visitation to follow from 5-6:30 p.m., all at St. Isidore Church. There will be a parish rosary at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, also at the church. Visitation will continue Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment is in All Saints Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the St. Bonaventure Parish Center.

Rita was born Oct. 5, 1931, in Polk County. She grew up on a farm south of Duncan and attended elementary school in Polk County and graduated from Osceola High School. On May 25, 1954, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Bialas at St. Mary's-Pilsno Catholic Church. They lived and farmed for over 40 years west of Silver Creek. Her Catholic faith and love for her family were the most important things in her life. She led a very faith-filled and prayerful life with a deep devotion to our Blessed Mother and the rosary. Rita was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Krakow Rosary and Alter Society, Catholic Daughters, Medjugorje Rosary and Perpetual Adoration.

Rita managed the Columbus Sales Pavilion Café for over 20 years in which she was known for her daily specials and homemade pies. After retiring from the Sales Pavilion, she continued to work as a baker at Traditions in Columbus. She was also a volunteer at the Columbus Community Hospital. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family, friends and neighbors. She was especially known for her homemade rolls, kolaches and pies, winning first place for her strawberry rhubarb pie at a pie-baking competition. She enjoyed polka music, crocheting, gardening, playing bingo, an occasional trip to the casino and watching the Huskers and “Jeopardy.” She especially loved being an identical twin with her sister Theresa. They enjoyed dressing alike and occasionally assuming the other's identity for fun. They also won first place at an identical twins competition. Most important to Rita was her love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who held a very special place in her heart. She spent many hours caring, calling and playing with them.

She is survived by four children, son, Robert (Anna) Bialas of Grand Island, daughters, Kathy (John) Wright of Columbus and Joanne Bialas of Lincoln and son, Randy (Linda) Bialas of Holdrege; 11 grandchildren, Benjamin (Lisa) Bialas of Houston, Texas, Bryan Bialas and Victoria Bialas of Omaha, Lauren (Brandon) Esch of Columbus, Megan (James) Shaumaker of Lincoln, Jacob Wright of Omaha, Michael Wright of Norfolk, Jamie (Janessa) Bialas and Tyler Bialas of Holdrege and Halle Bialas and Lexi Bialas of Lincoln; six great-grandchildren, Blaine and Jameson Shaumaker, Isabella and Isadora Bialas, and Kinley and Owen Esch; sister, Marge (Ray) Rinkol; in-laws, Walter (Beverly) Bialas, Richard Bialas, Johnny (Maxine) Bialas, Emily Bialas, Carol Swantek and Carolyn Swantek; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 46 years, Lloyd Bialas; parents, John and Victoria (Hanzel) Swantek; sisters, Inez Sempek; identical twin sister, Theresa Micek; three brothers, John, Stanley and Richard Swantek; and father and mother-in-law, Charles and Mary Bialas.