Rita Dubas

Rita Ann Dubas

January 21, 1954 - January 29, 2022

Rita Ann Dubas, 68, of Fullerton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Columbus Community Hospital in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton with the Rev. David Fulton and Deacon John Small officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary service on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fullerton.

Rita was born Jan. 21, 1954, to Edwin and JoAnn (Steenson) Dubas at Palmer. She grew up in rural Nance County near Palmer. She graduated from Fullerton High School in 1972. After, she attended Grand Island School of Business and graduated in 1973. She then moved back to Fullerton and worked at Fullerton National Bank from July 1973 to February 1990. She also worked at First National Bank of Fullerton from February 1990 to November 2006. The last few years she resided at Brookstone Acres in Columbus until her passing.

She enjoyed going on gambling trips, playing cards, red beers and Bloody Marys. Most of all, she loved attending any family gathering she could.

She is survived by her brothers, Charlie (Colleen) Dubas of Palmer, Ted Dubas of Clay Center, Bill (Jean) Dubas of Palmer and Mike (Cindi) Dubas of York; sisters, Janice (Rocky) Bridger of Fullerton and Marianne (Troy) Hellbusch of Belgrade; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters-in-law, Lisa Dubas and Ellen Dubas; nephew, Travis Vap; and great-nephew, Preston Bridger.

Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.