Rita Mae Fuhr

November 27, 1937 - January 9, 2023

Rita Mae Fuhr was born Nov. 27, 1937, on the Fuhr homestead southeast of Leigh, Nebraska, to Leonard Sr. and Helen (Kolm) Fuhr. She attended school at District #45 in Colfax County. Rita spent her life then helping Mom and Dad on the farm. When Leonard Jr. returned from the Army, she went looking for a job. On April 10, 1961, Rita began working at Dale Electronics, working there until she retired in 2002. In her retirement years she enjoyed working the D&R Chuckwagon with her sister Dorothy. Rita enjoyed volunteering for the American Legion Auxiliary, Federated Church and the Eagles Auxiliary. Never married, Rita Mae enjoyed her time with her sister Dorothy and her family. She became an avid bowler and won many trophies and awards. Her hand at fishing and passion for serving others brought her great joy. The other joys of her life were her two great-great-nieces, Hailey and Addilyn.