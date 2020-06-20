Rita Kaup
October 30, 1927-June 17, 2020
Rita Kaup, 92, of West Point, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Point, with Rev. Steve Emanuel as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery with lunch following at the Nielsen Center. Physical distancing by household will be required at the lunch. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 19, with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point. Family will be present from 5-7 p.m. Physical distancing with 25 people in the building at a time will be required for the visitation period. Memorials may be made to family wishes.
Rita Ann Kaup was born on Oct. 30, 1927, to Garrett and Anna (Casey) Scanlon in Schuyler. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1946. On Sept. 29, 1954, Rita married William “Bill” Kaup at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Schuyler. The couple farmed at Aloys before retiring to West Point in 1994.
Rita was a former member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church at Aloys where she was active in the Guild. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Point after the couple moved to town. Rita was a sports enthusiast who loved golfing at Indian Trail Country Club where she was the winner of many trophies. She was active in supporting her children with their 4-H projects, especially showing hogs. Her sense of humor and excellent cooking were admired by all who knew her.
Survivors include daughter, Maureen Mausbach of Columbus; son, Kevin (Rhonda) of West Point; grandson, Garret Kaup; step grandchildren, Jenna Jelenik and James (Ashley) Walden; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Addison Jelenik; and niece, Carol Reha.
Rita is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Dave Mausbach; and siblings: Marie Lapacek and Edward, Marvin and James Scanlon.
Stokely Funeral Home
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.