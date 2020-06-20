× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rita Kaup

October 30, 1927-June 17, 2020

Rita Kaup, 92, of West Point, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Point, with Rev. Steve Emanuel as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery with lunch following at the Nielsen Center. Physical distancing by household will be required at the lunch. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 19, with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point. Family will be present from 5-7 p.m. Physical distancing with 25 people in the building at a time will be required for the visitation period. Memorials may be made to family wishes.

Rita Ann Kaup was born on Oct. 30, 1927, to Garrett and Anna (Casey) Scanlon in Schuyler. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Schuyler High School in 1946. On Sept. 29, 1954, Rita married William “Bill” Kaup at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Schuyler. The couple farmed at Aloys before retiring to West Point in 1994.