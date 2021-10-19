Rita Meyers

February 15, 1938 – October 16, 2021

Rita Meyers, 83, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at her home in Columbus, Nebraska.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus with a reception to follow at the Eagles Club, 3205 12th St.

Rita J. Meyers was born Feb. 15, 1938, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Elsie Faulkner. She graduated from Kramer High School in 1957. On Oct. 14, 1957, Rita was united in marriage to Donald L. Meyers. The couple moved to San Diego, California before moving to Lincoln, Nebraska and then back to Columbus. She worked at the Columbus Manor for 15 years and then worked as a cook for Columbus Public Schools. Rita enjoyed bowling, golfing and spending time with family.

She is survived by her son, Mark (Denise) Meyers of Columbus; son, Randy (Angie) Meyers of Fairmont; daughter, Pam (Brent) Swanson of Genoa; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Rose (James) Roucka of Fremont; sister, June Rieck of Columbus; sister, Ruth Faulkner of Columbus; sister, Roxie (Robert) Cellote of Blackwood, New Jersey; and brother, Jon Faulkner of Omaha.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elsie Faulkner; husband, Donald Meyers; three brothers, Robert Burgess, Homer Faulkner and James Faulkner; and brother-in-law, John Rieck.

