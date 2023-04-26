Rita Schumacher

January 8, 1923 - April 20, 2023

Rita Schumacher passed away peacefully at Brookstone Acres in Columbus on April 20, 2023.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 28, 2023, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday where a vigil service will begin at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time in the Church. Internment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Columbus.

Rita Belle Jarosz Schumacher was born on Jan. 8, 1923, to Helen (Barnas) and George Jarosz on their family farm near Cornlea, Nebraska. She received her education from the Franciscan Sisters at St. Michael's Catholic School in Tarnov. Her family of origin as well as her Polish Heritage instilled in Rita a deep and abiding faith.

On Nov. 16, 1949, she married Maynard Schumacher, a returning Navy sailor who served aboard ship and grew up on a neighboring farm. They moved to a farm two miles from her homeplace and together they worked side by side, planting and harvesting crops and raising livestock. She soon became a mother of six children – Paul, Alice, Gene, Julie, Annette and Mathew – and her life's vocation began.

She was a wonderful homemaker, cook and baker – there was always a pie on the windowsill, fresh line-dried sheets on the beds and a loaf of bread in the oven. But most of all, she was an amazing mom. Making memorable holidays for her children was important to her, each celebrated with faith-filled customs learned from her own childhood. On your birthday, you could count on a mile-high angel food cake and a heartfelt birthday song wishing that “the Good Lord would bless you and keep you.” While her home was a domestic church filled with daily prayer and sacred images, it was also a place of laughter and activity, where current pop songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s constantly played in the background. She worked incredibly hard to make sure each of her children had a happy childhood and the gift of a Catholic and college education.

Rita was a doting grandmother, happily babysitting on a moment's notice and taking great delight in the lives and personalities of her grandchildren. Rita loved her faith, laughter and the gaiety of Polka music. She was a fiercely loyal wife, never leaving her husband's side throughout his lengthy illness. She had a beautiful sense of style, a great sense of humor and a wonderful talent of storytelling. Although she had much to be proud of, she remained humble, always making others feel good about themselves.

As Rita aged and her arms and legs could no longer cook a big meal or pick up a toddler, she continued helping her family ... through constant and fervent prayer. Although Rita was not afraid of death, she fought hard to live a very long life, accepting all the infirmities and indignities of old age with a good dose of humor and not a single complaint. She did this for just one single reason: She knew her children couldn't bear to let her go.

Joyfully welcoming Rita to heaven are her husband, Maynard; her parents, George and Helen Jarosz; her great-granddaughter, Theresa Elizabeth Scott; her daughters-in-law, Michele Schumacher and Keri Stock; her siblings, Alfred, LaVerna and Arnold Jarosz; her niece, Connie Beller; her in-laws, Matthew and Nellie Schumacher, Ves and Alice Schumacher, Harold and Alvina Schumacher, Gerald and Ruth Schumacher, Mildred and Clem Schumacher, Bunny and Mark Noonan, Alvin, Dale, Arlene and Marlyn Schumacher.

Rita will be sorely missed by her grateful children, Paul, Alice (Mark), Gene (Chris), Julie (Mike), Annette (Jon) and Mathew Schumacher; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren, all of whom will carry on her faith in her memory and in her honor. She also leaves behind sisters-in-law, Sylvia Priester, Nell Schumacher and Mary Schumacher; and her many nieces and nephews.