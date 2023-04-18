Robert 'Bob' Bayer

July 17, 1949 - April 15, 2023

Robert “Bob” Bayer, 73, of Howells, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.

Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells with Rev. Stan Schmitt as celebrant. Burial will be at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery with lunch following at the Howells Catholic Social Center. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with a vigil service at 7 p.m.

Robert Ralph Bayer was born on July 17, 1949, to Ralph and Elsie (Specht) Bayer in West Point. Growing up on a farm near Howells, Bob attended Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School and graduated from Howells High School in 1967. He entered the Army National Guard, serving for six years. After meeting on a blind date in 1971, Bob married Carol Jazwick on April 8, 1972, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Platte Center. The couple farmed near Howells where they also raised hogs. Three children blessed their lives – Chad, Kari and Jodi. Bob continued the family farming tradition with his son, Chad. In 2016, they moved to Howells but continued to farm and maintain the homeplace.

Bob was full of personality, strong willed and looked forward to mountain oyster feeds and card parties with his friends. Butchering with family and friends was a favorite pastime where he made dried beef and summer sausage. In addition to his love of farming, Bob enjoyed fishing and watching cowboy shows on television.

Survivors include his wife, Carol of Howells; children, Chad (Renee) Bayer of Howells, Kari (Michael) Forbes of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Jodi (Travis) Martin of Omaha; grandchildren, Chelsea (Dylan) Kucera, Courtney Bayer, Trey Martin, Carly Bayer, Macy Martin and Kate Martin; and sisters, Donna (Sam) Christensen, Marilyn (Mike) Kluthe and Connie (Brian) Bean.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daniel Bayer; and nephew, Ehan Jelinek.

Memorials may be made to Howells Fire and Rescue or Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.