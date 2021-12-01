Robert "Bob" Discoe

Age 86

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the church. Private family interment will be held at a later date. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.