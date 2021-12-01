 Skip to main content
Robert "Bob" Discoe

Age 86

Robert "Bob" Discoe, 86, of Columbus, Nebraska, loving husband, father and grandfather, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the church. Private family interment will be held at a later date. The service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Imagine Inclusion accessible playground at www.imagineinclusion.org.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

