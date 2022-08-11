Robert "Bob" Engel

Robert S. 'Bob' Engel

June 20, 1928 - August 9, 2022

Robert S. "Bob" Engel, 94, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Chris Alexander officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Robert S. “Bob” Engel was born June 20, 1928, in Platte County, Nebraska, to Siebert W. and Helen M. (Klug) Engel. He was baptized on Aug. 26, 1928, and confirmed on March 29, 1942, both at St. John's Lutheran Church, Shell Creek. Bob graduated from Kramer High School in Columbus in 1945 and on Aug. 12, 1951, was united in marriage to Ellen Marty at Christ Lutheran Church, rural Columbus. The couple farmed north of Columbus. Bob enjoyed feeding his cattle, Nebraska football, loved playing cards and following his grandchildren in their sporting events. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Shell Creek, where he had served on the church council.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Bev (Bill) Brigham of Shelby; grandson, Brent (Nicki) Brigham of Shelby; great-grandchildren, Grant Brigham of Shelby and Halle Brigham of Lincoln; granddaughter, Brooke (Mike) Johns of Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Savannah and Crew Johns; and son, Mike Engel of Columbus.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Siebert W. and Helen M. Engel; wife, Ellen Engel; and sister, Mary Jane Mueller.

Memorials are suggested to the 2022 Campaign to defeat Alzheimer's disease.

