Robert "Bob" Gangel

December 31, 1931 – April 25, 2021

Robert "Bob" Gangel, 89, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his home in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, with Fr. Mike Swanton celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in St. Bonaventure Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday, with a 7 p.m. vigil service, both at the church. Visitation will continue on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, also at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Robert L. Gangel was born Dec. 31, 1931, in Nebraska City, Nebraska, to Joseph and Jane (Wilson) Gangel. He graduated in 1953 from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity and ROTC, with a Bachelor of Science in business administration. Following graduation, Bob served in the United States Air Force as a communication officer in Tokyo, Japan.