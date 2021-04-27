Robert "Bob" Gangel
Age 89
Robert "Bob" Gangel, 89, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his home in Columbus.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, with Fr. Mike Swanton celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in St. Bonaventure Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, with a 7 p.m. vigil service, both at the church. Visitation will continue on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, also at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials are suggested to Columbus Community Hospital Foundation, St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, Scotus Foundation, or University of Nebraska at Kearney Scholarship Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.