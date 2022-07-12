Robert "Bob" Henke

July 4, 1929 - June 29, 2022

Robert "Bob" Henke, 92, of York, Nebraska, formerly of Omaha, Nebraska, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Patrick Sparling officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84. According to Bob's wishes, he was cremated and there will be no viewing.

Robert (Bob) J. Henke was born on July 4, 1929, to Henry B. and Olga A. (Wurdeman) Henke in Columbus, Nebraska. Bob attended Christ Lutheran School through eighth grade and graduated from Kramer High School in 1947. Following graduation, he attended the Omaha Commercial Extension School of Commerce to study advanced business practices. He completed the two-year program in one year and began working in Ted's Pen and Card Shop selling greeting cards, billfolds, pens and pencils.

In 1951, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Germany until 1953. After returning to Omaha, he planned on going back to work at Ted's but was told there wasn't a future for him there. Ted visited with the head of Mutual of Omaha and another insurance company. After interviewing, Bob chose to accept a position at Mutual of Omaha and stayed with the company for 18 years.

Physicians Mutual was looking for experienced personnel willing to work in a managerial position. He accepted that position and worked hard another 18 years. During this time, he served as the editor of the Physicians Mutual magazine with a subscription base of 1,500 people. He was humbled and felt honored to be promoted to the position of senior vice president and secretary of the company. His high school teachers were right when they saw a bright future in business and writing.

One of the things he was most proud of was his work in the Civil Air Patrol. He was chosen as a CAP leader because of his military career. The purpose of the organization was to develop young men and women, ages 15-17, to consider choosing an aviation career. Mentoring and building relationships with his cadets were lifelong pleasures. He started with a small unit of 10 male cadets and with his leadership, it grew to 90 cadets, both male and female. Cadets did their own recruiting. Actively working with the CAP consumed much of his life. He was extremely humbled how many former cadets stayed in touch with phone calls and letters. Dutch Cadets recommended and praised his work with the International Cadet Units which resulted in being awarded the Key to the City of Omaha.

Bob enjoyed traveling to different countries including England, Sweden, Austria, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Egypt, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and many Central American countries. He had a passion for tracing family genealogy back 12 generations to 1633.

After retirement, he purchased the farm where his father was born and grew up, north of Columbus, with the intention to rebuild it to its former glory. He spent two years remodeling it and another four years living in it before returning to Omaha. He moved to York last fall and was a resident at Willow Brook Assisted Living Facility. Bob was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to all.

Bob is survived by his sister, Delilah (Robert) Graham of York; nieces and nephews, Becky (Ron) Brandl of Lincoln, Bill (Jolene) Soulliere, Jr., Bob (Michelle) Soulliere of Columbus, David (Rebecca) Henke of Wahoo, Dale Henke, Donn (Lynda) Henke of Columbus, Ann (Darin) Danekas of Crete, Amy (Mike) Putnam of Bellevue, Washington, Alison (Tony) North of York, Brad Graham of Columbus; and many great-nieces and nephews, godchildren and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Olga Henke; a sister, Mildred Soulliere; and a brother, Carroll Henke.

Memorials may be directed to Habitat for Humanity or Concordia Seminary (801 Seminary Pl St. Louis, MO 63105) or donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com