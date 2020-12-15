Robert "Bob" Johnson

June 28, 1956 – December 10, 2020

Robert "Bob" Johnson, 64, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska, surrounded by his family.

Private family services were held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Genoa, with Pastor Adam Klinker and Pastor Vern Olson officiating. Public interment followed in Valley View Cemetery. Public visitation was from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday and continued from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Monday, all at the church. Following the committal service, the public was invited to a Celebration of Life gathering at Kurt's farm. The funeral service can be viewed on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Bob was born June 28, 1956 in Genoa, Nebraska, to Lloyd and Jean (Holmstedt) Johnson. He attended District 21 and 30 schools and Genoa High School, graduating in 1974. Bob was engaged in farming his entire life. He loved driving tractors, but was the king of the combine, and spending time with family, enjoyed many travels all over and looked forward to a good talk about farming.