Robert "Bob" Johnson

Age 64

Private family services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Genoa with Pastor Adam Klinker officiating. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook page. Public interment will follow in Valley View Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday and continue from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, all at the church. Following the committal services, the public is invited to a Celebration of Life gathering at Kurt's farm.