 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert "Bob" Johnson
View Comments

Robert "Bob" Johnson

{{featured_button_text}}

Robert "Bob" Johnson

Age 64

Robert "Bob" Johnson, 64, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Private family services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Genoa with Pastor Adam Klinker officiating. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook page. Public interment will follow in Valley View Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday and continue from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, all at the church. Following the committal services, the public is invited to a Celebration of Life gathering at Kurt's farm.

Condolences may be sent to www.ramaekersfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News