Robert “Bob” Knowlton

Bob enjoyed many things in his life. He enjoyed attending church, gardening, watching Husker sports and making others smile. Bob was strongly rooted in his faith and shared this with his family and others. But what he enjoyed most was his family. He always had a smile on his face when they were around. He was the rock and foundation of this family, teaching his faith and dedication to those he loved.

Bob was enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1953 -1955 where he was stationed in both Fort Knox, Kentucky, and Fort Hood, Texas. His dedicated service earned the Korea Service Ribbon. He was also a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church since 1957. While living in Monroe, Bob was a volunteer for the Monroe Fire Department for 19 years.

Bob was a dedicated truck driver for Gerhold Concrete for over 50 years. He drove a ready-mix truck, a block truck, but was most proud of driving a 22-wheeler.