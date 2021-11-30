Robert "Bob" Lauterbach

November 15, 1948 - November 27, 2021

Robert "Bob" Lauterbach, 73, died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at his home in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Interment is in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Bob Lauterbach was born Nov. 15, 1948, in New Jersey to Robert and Rita (Woolley) Lauterbach.

He grew up in New Jersey where he graduated from Wall High School in 1966. Bob moved to Nebraska following high school to attend college. He graduated from Tarkio University in Missouri with a degree in physical education. Bob was a teacher and coach in Papillion and Arlington before beginning his YMCA career in Fremont as the program director. In 1984, Bob moved to Columbus where he served as the executive director of the YMCA before retiring in 2008. Bob had a great impact on the Columbus community and his work could be felt through many programs and services that generations of kids benefited from. Bob took great joy in seeing kids grow up at the Y.

Bob was married to Cindy Wagner in 1969, and to this union they had two children, Robert Jr. and JP. Bob later married Jan Gokie on July 13, 1991, in Columbus.

Bob loved golf, music, boating, pickle ball, racquetball and volleyball; really just about anything that kept him active. He dearly loved his family and grandchildren. You would frequently find Bob playing his guitar, singing and entertaining his family and friends. Bob was definitely a people person and loved telling stories that made people laugh. Bob loved traveling with Jan and their winter trips to Arizona were some of his most recent favorites.

Bob attended St. Bonaventure Church with his wife, Jan. He was one of the originators of the Downtown Runaround held every year in Columbus for 34 years. Bob helped deliver meals on wheels and loved to have lunch with the Friday lunch group at Glur's.

He is survived by wife, Jan Lauterbach of Columbus; son, Bobby Lauterbach of Pueblo, Colorado; son, JP (Tysha) Lauterbach of Lincoln; step-son, Tony Dyer of Lincoln; grandchildren, Preston, Payton (Matt) Falewitch, Parker, Pierson, Haley (Brady) Studnicka, Jamison, Emma and Carson; great-grandchild, Beau; sister, Mary Lou (Rich) Elmore of Connecticut; nephew, Michael Hains of Connecticut; and niece, Lori Scearbo of Massachusetts.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert “Pop” and Rita Lauterbach; and step-daughter, Tina Dyer.

In lieu of plants and flowers, (as Bob would say “The flowers would not look as nice as the ones in my yard”), the family encourages memorials to the Columbus YMCA.