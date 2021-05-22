Robert “Bob” Legenza

September 30, 1943 - May 19, 2021

Robert “Bob” Legenza, of Columbus, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Funeral services are at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, at the Bellwood United Methodist Church. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. Interment is in the Bellwood Cemetery with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard.

Robert J. Legenza was born Sept. 30, 1943, in Columbus to Felix and Dorothy (Ciecior) Legenza. Bob served in the Army National Guard. He graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in 1962. Bob worked briefly at Hoessel Electric before going on his own in 1973, owning and operating Legenza Electric, Inc. Bob married Carolyn Mais (Hadley) on May 26, 1973, at the Bellwood Methodist Church. Bob loved classic cars, horses, cows, his pets and anything that wouldn't talk back. Bob dearly loved and appreciated all of his friends and clients.