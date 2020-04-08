× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Robert 'Bob' Louis Scow

January 20, 1946-April 6, 2020

Robert 'Bob' Louis Scow, 74, of Silver Creek, formerly of Shelby, passed away April 6, 2020, at his residence in Silver Creek.

Due to the COVID-19 mandates, a private family graveside inurnment will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 10, at the Shelby Cemetery, with Rev. Tony Serbousek officiating. The family will host a Celebration of Life service at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later or to the Silver Creek Rescue Squad. Condolences may be mailed to Lisa Scow, P.O. Box 134, Silver Creek, NE 68663.

Bob was born Jan. 20, 1946 in Shelby, to Louis Richard and Margaret (Pickrel) Scow. He attended Dist. 16 country school north of Shelby and graduated from Columbus High School in 1964. Following high school, he began farming nine miles north of Shelby. He was united in marriage to Kay Swan. To this union four children were born.

Bob was owner of Sandy Creek Feedlot until the early 2000's. On June 25, 2005, he was united in marriage to Lisa Marie VanWashenova at the Midwest Covenant Home Arboretum in Stromsburg. He was a truck driver for Rolland Johnson, and eventually purchased his own truck and hauled grain locally until 2008 when he retired due to his health.