Robert "Bob" Rafert

Robert 'Bob' Dean Rafert

May 30, 1930- September 27, 2020

Robert 'Bob' Dean Rafert, 90, of Shelby, Nebraska, passed away Sept. 27, 2020, at the Osceola Good Samaritan Society.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Shelby Cemetery with Pastor Teri Lucas officiating. Military Rites by the Shelby Legion Post #296. Vocalist will be Sara Johnson and Brianna Rerucha singing "Amazing Grace." Honorary pallbearers will be Tyson Micek, Holden Lambert, Parker Micek, Sheb Johnson, Ted Johnson and Brent Regier.

Bob was born May 30, 1930, to Ervin and Helen (Dunbier) Rafert in Gresham, Nebraska. He attended school in Gresham, graduating from Gresham High School. He began farming in the Gresham area. He served in the United States National Guard from Jan. 12, 1951, to June 21, 1956.

On Aug. 16, 1955, he was united in marriage to Jlee (Lee) Rose Miller at the EUB church in Shelby, Nebraska. Bob spent his entire life farming and had a passion for raising livestock. They lived two miles east of Shelby and in 1964 a tornado took their home. They moved into Shelby for a brief time and in 1965 moved southeast of Shelby, where they raised their family.