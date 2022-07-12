Robert “Bob” Rice

February 10, 1956 - July 10, 2022

Robert “Bob” Rice, 66, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus in Lincoln, Nebraska. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Gass Haney Funeral Home in Columbus. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until service time. Bob will be cremated after the service and a private family burial will take place.

Robert (Bob) Louis Rice was born on Feb. 10, 1956, to Donald D. and Lois F. (Hoppe) Rice in Columbus, Nebraska. Bob grew up in a military family whose travels took him to live in many locations some of which are Oceanside, California; Norfolk, Virginia; and Yuma, Arizona. After high school, Bob moved back to Columbus where he met Jeanne Boyle. Bob and Jeanne were married on March 29, 1980, in Columbus. Bob was a machinist at several of the manufacturing companies in Columbus, Nebraska. After retirement, Bob went on to start Iron Bob Antiques and Native Woods.

Bob took pride in being a descendant of Jacob Louis, one of the founders of Columbus. Bob loved his family, gardening, golfing and his cats. Bob was a skilled craftsman creating beautiful cutting boards, trivets, jewelry boxes, charcuterie boards and tables with unparalleled craftsmanship.

Bob is survived by his wife, Jeanne of Columbus; son, Tyler (Rachel) Rice of Omaha; father, Donald D. Rice of Kearney; sisters, Michele, Dawn and Maurine and their families of Albuquerque, New Mexico; in-laws, Susan Fakhrai of Albuquerque and John (Mary) Boyle of Allen, Texas; and numerous cousins.

Bob was preceded in death by all his grandparents; mother, Lois Kimbrel; and in-laws, Richard and Betty Boyle.

Memorials may be directed to the Paws & Claws Adoption Center (2124 13th St, Columbus, NE 68601).

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com