Robert “Bob” Schlemmer

July 4, 1937 - January 24, 2021

Robert “Bob” Schlemmer, 83, of Lincoln, formerly of Schuyler, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Bryan LGH West in Lincoln.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no public services will be held. Private family services will take place at a later date. Memorials to the family for future designation.

Robert Neil “Bob” Schlemmer was born July 4, 1937, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Reg and Alice Jean (Christensen) Schlemmer and raised on their farm in Rogers, Nebraska. He graduated from Schuyler High School in 1955. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1962, stationed in France from 1956 to 1959.

On Feb. 3, 1962, Bob was married to Judy (Vondracek). Bob was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, where he served on the church council for many years. He was on the property committee, where he enjoyed fixing anything. He served on the Schuyler City Council in the early 1980s and was the owner operator of Schlemmer's Trucking for many years. He worked at Behlen Mfg. Co. for many years before officially retiring. In 2014, Bob and Judy moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, to be closer to family. They were members of Southwood Lutheran Church in Lincoln.