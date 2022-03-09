Robert “Bob” Smith

Robert “Bob” Smith passed away on Feb. 9, 2022, after bleeding on his brain.

A celebration of life will be held to honor Bob in March.

Bob had suffered with Parkinson's disease for the past nine years. Bob graduated from Lincoln High School in 1955. Bob was a state wrestling champion. Bob graduated from the Universe of Nebraska in 1963 with a bachelor's degree in business administration.

Bob is survived by his wife, Glynette Smith of Columbus; son, Kevin Smith of Bailey, Colorado; twin daughters, Stephanie Hoover of Lincoln and Melissa (Shane) Holland of Beatrice; grandchildren, Jennifer, Allicia, Crystal, Mitchell (Jordan), Brittney and Brook; and great-grandchildren, Travis, Chase, Sami, Isabella, Austin and Mason.

He was preceded in death by parents, Fred and Edith Smith; sister, Dr. Elizabeth Stout Ph.D.; daughter-in-law, Shelli Smith; grandson, Gabe Smith; mother-in-law, Lillian B Trojan; nephew, Jason Trojan; nephew-in-law, Mike Fisher; and half-brother, Robert Maguire.