Robert C. Duckworth

March 5, 1942-September 19, 2020

Robert C. Duckworth was born March 5, 1942, in St. Charles, Missouri, to John Robert and Grace (Burchett) Duckworth. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1960, and attended Washburn University in Topeka. On March 3, 1961, Robert was united in marriage to Janet S. Sowers in Topeka. The couple lived in Topeka, Omaha and Des Moines, Iowa, before retiring and living on a 42-foot catamaran off the coast of Florida and the Bahamas. Three months ago, Robert moved to Columbus to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren. He enjoyed running Lionel O-gauge model trains.