Robert Cothern III

Robert P. Cothern III

May 12, 1939 - November 21, 2020

Robert P. Cothern III, 81, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Due to COVID, a memorial service is not planned at this time. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.

Bob was born on May 12, 1939, to Ruth Marie (Gurley) and Robert P. Cothern Jr. in Paxton, Illinois. He grew up in Chicago and graduated from Steinmetz High School. He served honorably in the United States Army for two years before beginning his career at Stewart Warner. Bob went on to work at Skil and Appleton Electric. He was instrumental in setting up the plant in Columbus and also served as an instructor for employees at CCC before retiring in 2003.