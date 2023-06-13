Robert Dohmen

November 15, 1961 - June 6, 2023

Robert Dohmen, 61, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at his home in Columbus.

Per Bob's wishes, private family graveside services will be held in All Saints Cemetery.

Robert Dohmen was born Nov. 15, 1961, to Eugene and Bette (Miller) Dohmen in Columbus. He attended and graduated Columbus High School in 1980. Bob then began his construction career, a job that took him to several different parts of the country. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, baseball, the Cornhuskers, the Dallas Cowboys and being a collector.

Bob is survived by his daughter, April (James Hottovy) of Lincoln; grandchildren, Lily Dohmen, Nevaeh Wright and Taylor Packett; parents, Gene and Bette Dohmen of Columbus; sister, Lisa Dohmen of Omaha; sister, Lori Maxwell of Valparaiso; brother, Jason Dohmen of Lincoln; nieces and nephews, Abby (Ean) Caskey, Alyssa Maxwell, Jackson (Reigan) Maxwell and Ava Dohmen; and great nieces and nephews, Chasen, Dashtyn, Jett and Myla.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Florence Miller and Nicholas and Mary Dohmen.

McKown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.