Robert E. Bittner
View Comments

Robert E. Bittner

{{featured_button_text}}

Robert E. Bittner

March 5, 1924-April 5, 2020

Robert E. Bittner, 96, of Albion, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society-Albion in Albion.

In consideration of the COVID-19 restrictions currently in place, private family services will be held with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. In the interest of social distancing and community health, there will be no public visitation. You are welcome to contact the funeral home for the family's contact information, or condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Levander Funeral Home - Albion

To send flowers to the family of Robert Bittner, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News