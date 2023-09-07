Robert Johnson

March 21, 1933 – June 7, 2022

Robert M. Johnson (Br. Pauli Johnson, O.F.M), 89, of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, a Columbus native, died on June 7, 2022, at St. Mary's Home at Felician Village in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. He was laid to rest at St. Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Br. Pauli was born March 21, 1933, in Columbus, the son of Michael R. and Anna M. (Ruth) Johnson. He attended St. Bonaventure Grade School and graduated from St. Mary's Cathedral High School, Grand Island. He was received into the Franciscan novitiate of the Sacred Heart Province in Teutopolis, Illinois, in 1955 and made his solemn profession as a Franciscan friar in Cleveland, Ohio in 1959.

Br. Pauli was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Aloysius, and sister, Mildred Johnson, both of Glendale, Arizona; and one nephew, Dana. He is survived by his Franciscan brothers; sister, Ruth (Mrs. Don) Norre, of Tempe Arizona; niece, Debbie; and nephew, Michael; grand-niece, Laurie; and four grand-nephews, Chad, Jacob, Adam and Blake.