Robert Johnson

Robert Keith Johnson

September 24, 1947 - November 8, 2022

Robert Keith Johnson, 75, of Odell, Nebraska, passed away on Nov. 8, 2022, in Genoa, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at the Odell United Methodist Church in Odell, Nebraska, with the Rev. Hollis Patterson officiating. A luncheon will be served at the Odell Community Center following the service.

Robert was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to Henry and Ruth (Jacobs) Johnson, on Sept. 24, 1947. He grew up in Beatrice, Nebraska, and graduated from Beatrice Senior High School in 1965. He attended Kearney State College, Pershing College and Fairbury Junior College.

He married Linda Cromer on Oct. 31, 1970, later divorced, and married Sharona Wakan on Oct. 16, 2009.

He served in the United States Marine Corp from Nov. 6, 1967, through April 16, 1970, serving two tours of duty to Vietnam, during which time he advanced to the rank of sergeant. Robert's high scores on the rifle range in basic training earned him the honor of being the Platoon 2009, San Diego, California. He was an outstanding shooter, earning him the rifle expert badge. He also received the National Defense Service medal, the Vietnam Service medal with Four Stars and the Vietnam Campaign medal.

While living in Texas, Robert was a crew member and vessel operator in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and received a letter of commendation from the 8th Coast Guard District for his service. Robert was employed by Northern Natural Gas in Beatrice, was transferred to Victoria, Texas, and then promoted to the Enron Corporation headquarters in Houston, Texas.

Robert is survived by his wife; daughters: Kelley (Jeffery) Tittsworth of Mansfield, Texas; Jessica Johnson of Arlington, Texas; and three grandchildren: Jordan, Riley and Blake. He is also survived by sister, Mary Meyer of Long Beach, Indiana; and brothers: Stephen Johnson of Beatrice, Nebraska; Douglas Johnson of Green Valley, Arizona; Richard (Brenda) Johnson of Mission, Kansas; and Gregory Johnson of Columbus, Nebraska. He also leaves three nieces: Kristine Lowes, Aja Meyer and Lydia Johnson; three nephews: Derek Meyer, Maxwell Johnson and Miles Johnson; and special cousins, Janice and Robert Sibal of Lincoln, Nebraska.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Keith Meyer.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Odell United Methodist Church, 600 Lincoln Street, Odell, NE 68415.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com