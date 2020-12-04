Robert Lee “Bob” Johansen

On Dec. 5th, 1954, Bob was united in marriage to Marjorie Mouden at the Osceola United Methodist Church. They first lived in Columbus, Nebraska, where he worked construction for Behlen Mfg. Co. They moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he went to Aviation School and earned his pilot's license, and then to Lincoln while he attended UNL. He returned to Behlen as a sales engineer, which took them back to Columbus as well as Ohio. During these years God blessed them with three children, Tamra, Terri, and Robert. The family moved to Pennsylvania in 1968 and returned to Osceola in 1972, where Bob continued to work in sales and construction until a stroke in 2016 forced him to “retire.”