Robert Long

Robert "Bob" Long
February 3, 1949-June 21, 2020
Robert "Bob" Long, 71, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home in Columbus.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with Pastor Adam Lassen officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. and continue on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time all at the funeral home. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested as those of family choice. Everyone is asked to follow current CDC guidelines while attending the visitation and funeral service.
Robert Dean Long was born on Feb. 3, 1949, in Columbus to Vernon and Ruth (Young) Long. He attended school in Columbus and graduated from Columbus High School in 1967. Bob entered the United States Navy on Feb. 2, 1968, and served during the Vietnam War on active duty until being honorably discharged on Jan. 24, 1972.
He was united in marriage to Marsha Nyffeler on Sept. 7, 1974, and to this union, two sons were born. Bob was a carpenter for most of his working life, building and remodeling many homes in the Columbus area with his brother, Steve, as they owned and operated Long Construction. After Bob retired from construction, he worked for a few years at Walmart.
Bob was a member of the Columbus Home Builders Association for many years and also a past president of the Association. He was also part of owner of Country Shadows Golf Course for five years. Bob loved golfing, fishing, hunting, Nebraska football, coaching youth soccer, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his son, Lance Long of Lincoln, Nebraska; son, Ryan (Kellie) Long of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren, Ava, Mason, and Alexander Long of Lincoln, Nebraska; brother, Dan Long of Saunderstown, Rhode Island; brother, Bruce (Barb) Long of Columbus, Nebraska; brother, Steve (Karen) Long of Columbus, Nebraska; sister, Marsha (Ardell) Kyncl of Newman Grove, Nebraska; and several nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by parents, Vernon and Ruth Long; and brother, Jeffrey Long.
