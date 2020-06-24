Robert Long

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert "Bob" Long

February 3, 1949-June 21, 2020

Robert "Bob" Long, 71, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Gass Haney Funeral Home with Pastor Adam Lassen officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. and continue on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time all at the funeral home. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested as those of family choice. Everyone is asked to follow current CDC guidelines while attending the visitation and funeral service.

Robert Dean Long was born on Feb. 3, 1949, in Columbus to Vernon and Ruth (Young) Long. He attended school in Columbus and graduated from Columbus High School in 1967. Bob entered the United States Navy on Feb. 2, 1968, and served during the Vietnam War on active duty until being honorably discharged on Jan. 24, 1972.