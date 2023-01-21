Robert Mark

Robert A. “Bob” Mark

October 14, 1929 - January 18, 2023

Robert A. “Bob” Mark, 93, of Columbus, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Brookestone Acres.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday. There will be a 7 p.m. vigil service all at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Interment will be in the St. Patrick/Joseph Cemetery-Platte Center with military honors by American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard and American Legion Parry Post #283.

Bob was born Oct. 14, 1929, in Platte Center, Nebraska, to John and Corina (Jaixen) Mark. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was married to Donna Carrig. To this union the children were born. He later married Catherine Massman.

Bob farmed and drove the maintainer for the township. He also worked at the co-op and was a bus driver for Lakeview. He was bestowed an honorary diploma from Lakeview High School. He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. He served on the Shell Creek Township Board, District School Board, Rural Fire Board and served as an EMHC. He enjoyed traveling, cookouts and spending time with his family

Bob is survived by his son, Joey (Marion) Mark of Columbus/Arizona; son, Jon (Shari) Mark of Benedict; daughter, Jaci (Tim) Swantek of Duncan; special friend, Carol Swantek of Columbus; brothers, Russel and Roger of California; and eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wives, Donna and Catherine.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com