Robert Sliva

Robert 'Bob' Sliva

Robert "Bob" Sliva is preceded in death by his grandparents, Clemence and Frances Sliva and Paul and Roberta Cahill; uncles, Jerry and Dave Sliva; and aunt, Bernette Pachette.

He is survived by his son, Drew Sliva; parents, Clem and Janie Sliva; and brothers, Kenneth and Mike Sliva.

Visitation is 5-6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, with a 6:30 p.m. rosary at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Memorial service is 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Private inurnment at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.