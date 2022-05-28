Robert Speicher

Robert J. Speicher

April 28, 1929 - May 25, 2022

Robert J. Speicher, 93, of Kearney, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. The Rev. Joe Hannappel will celebrate and burial will be at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation. Services in Kearney and also one hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday at the church.

Robert was born on April 28, 1929, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Martin A. and Elsie F. (Kluck) Speicher. He attended St. Bonaventure High School in Columbus and graduated in 1947. He later enlisted in the United States Army and served during the Korean War. Robert married Lois M. Ernst on July 11, 1953, in Columbus. Robert and Lois made their home in Columbus where Robert was employed by NPPD. He was later transferred to Kearney in 1972 where he worked as a substation supervisor. He retired from NPPD in 1993. Robert was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Kearney and a past member of the Kearney Elks Lodge #984. He enjoyed gardening, playing cards and visiting Estes Park with family and friends. He also enjoyed the company of his grandchildren.

Robert is survived by his wife, Lois of Kearney; children and spouses, Cindy Kreutzer of Kearney, Suzie (Rocky) Oaklund of Kearney, Dale Speicher of Santee, California, Diane (Dwayne) Plambeck of Kearney, Kay (Robert) Ailor of York, Larry (Andrea) Speicher of Phillips, Lori (Donivan) Lee of Kearney and Lisa (Randy) Grossnicklaus of Osceola; 19 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Robert was preceded in death by a son in infancy, Jeffrey; grandson, Jonathon Ailor; and four brothers, David, Richard, Clifford and Keith.

Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Veterans Home, AseraCare Hospice or St. James Catholic Church.

