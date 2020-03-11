Robert Stedman “Bob” Kamber

August 18, 1926-March 3, 2020

The family will receive friends from noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Collin Blair Adams officiating. A private interment with family only will follow at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Waverly Road Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, 1415 Waverly Rd., Kingsport, TN 37664.

Bob was born Aug. 18, 1926, in Des Moines Iowa, the first child of the late Louis O. Kamber and Julia Stedman Kamber. He served in the Navy during World War II. Bob graduated from Iowa State University in December 1950, with BSEE and BSME degrees. His entire professional career was involved in the power generation-electric utility industry; first with Babcock and Wilcox Co., then Stearns-Roger, Denver, then Nebraska Public Power District, from which he retired in 1987 after 28 years of service. Bob had been a registered professional engineer in Colorado and Nebraska and was a life member of NSPE and ASME. He and his late wife, Betty, moved to Kingsport in 1987. He was a member of Waverly Road Presbyterian Church. Bob and his family lived in Columbus for many years.