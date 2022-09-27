Robert Wilson

Robert “Bob” T. Wilson
Age 93
Robert “Bob” T. Wilson, 93, of Albion, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society-Albion in Albion, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion, Nebraska, with Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Abigail Vetick officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion with military rites conducted by American Legion Post #162, VFW Post #736, Air Force Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com