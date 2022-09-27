 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robert Wilson

American flag

Robert “Bob” T. Wilson

Age 93

Robert “Bob” T. Wilson, 93, of Albion, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society-Albion in Albion, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion, Nebraska, with Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Abigail Vetick officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion with military rites conducted by American Legion Post #162, VFW Post #736, Air Force Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com

