Roberta Buresh

July 20, 1935-March 16, 2020

Roberta Buresh, 84, of Columbus, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus.

Due to the growing concerns of the COVID-19 outbreak, a memorial Mass will be announced when scheduled.

Roberta (Czapla) Buresh was born to Andrew and Emma (Bugay) Czapla on July 20, 1935, near Fullerton. She went to school by Fullerton until the sixth grade when the family moved to Bruno in March of 1947. Roberta graduated from David City High School in the year 1953. She then went to work for Hested's store, which was a dime store, from August of 1953 until February of 1960.

On Sept. 22, 1959, Roberta was united in marriage to Anton C. Buresh at Assumption Catholic Church in Appleton. To this union, three children were born: Beverly, Karen and Roberta. In September 1966, Anton became ill quickly and passed away suddenly on Oct. 4, 1966. Roberta had a farm sale and moved her family to David City in 1966. In 1971, Roberta and her daughters moved to Columbus. She worked 28 years at Becton Dickenson from April 1972 until her retirement in 2000.