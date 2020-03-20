Roberta Buresh
July 20, 1935-March 16, 2020
Roberta Buresh, 84, of Columbus, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Emerald Nursing and Rehab in Columbus.
Due to the growing concerns of the COVID-19 outbreak, a memorial Mass will be announced when scheduled.
Roberta (Czapla) Buresh was born to Andrew and Emma (Bugay) Czapla on July 20, 1935, near Fullerton. She went to school by Fullerton until the sixth grade when the family moved to Bruno in March of 1947. Roberta graduated from David City High School in the year 1953. She then went to work for Hested's store, which was a dime store, from August of 1953 until February of 1960.
On Sept. 22, 1959, Roberta was united in marriage to Anton C. Buresh at Assumption Catholic Church in Appleton. To this union, three children were born: Beverly, Karen and Roberta. In September 1966, Anton became ill quickly and passed away suddenly on Oct. 4, 1966. Roberta had a farm sale and moved her family to David City in 1966. In 1971, Roberta and her daughters moved to Columbus. She worked 28 years at Becton Dickenson from April 1972 until her retirement in 2000.
She practiced her Catholic faith in many ways, including Mass, praying the rosary, being a perpetual adorer at St. Anthony's for over 10 years, St. Theresa Sodality member, volunteering to serve lunch to the elementary children and more.
Roberta was known for her gift of baking and sharing her kolaches, pierogis, and many other Polish dishes. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly.
She is survived by daughter, Beverly (Paul) Channer of Columbus; daughter, Karen (Steve) Wieser of Humphrey; daughter, Roberta Helen (Joe) Miksch of Columbus; sister, Irene Donoghue of Columbus; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by spouse, Anton C. Buresh; parents, Andrew and Emma (Bugay) Czapla; in-laws, Anton and Helen Buresh; brother in-law, Phil Donoghue; brother and sister in-law, Paul and Helen Benes
Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.