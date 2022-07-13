Roberta 'Lee' Wacha

May 19, 1952 - July 11, 2022

Roberta "Lee" Wacha, 70, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

The family will greet friends and have a time of sharing memories of Lee on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Private family interment will be held at a later date.

Lee was born May 19, 1952, in Sacramento, California, to Marion "Leo" Hilburn and Beverly Walker. She was a military "brat" and traveled the world from base to base. After graduating from high school, Lee became a nurse. During this 15-year career, Lee met some amazing friends and taught her residents to be mischievous and they all enjoyed herself made scrubs.

After leaving nursing, Lee began working at and retired from Cameco in Columbus. During this time, she found more amazing friends that would later become family. On Nov. "31st", 1984, she married her best friend, Randy Wacha. They lived in the country for many years before moving into Columbus.

Lee loved spending time with her family. Everything from traveling in the RV to nature hikes with her grandchildren. She was an amazing artist, a talent that was passed down to her kids and grandkids. Her favorite artist was Warren Kimble. She also enjoyed crafts and sewing. Above all, Lee loved her husband, children, grandchildren and her extended family that were part of her life, in this life and in the next life, when we are all together again.

Lee is survived by her husband, Randy Wacha of Columbus; daughter, Jasmine (Mike) Heesacker of Humphrey; daughter, Autumn Longwell of Missouri Valley, Iowa; son, Lucas Bloebaum of La Mars, Iowa; daughter, Raven (Jeff) Hough of Bellwood; grandchildren, Jocelyn Bloebaum, Colin Hough, Schuyler Heesacker, Elaina Bloebaum, Bailee Hough, Peyton Heesacker and Oliver Bloebaum; mother-in-law, Lucia "Lucy" Wacha of Columbus; brother-in-law, Charlie Wacha of Creston; sister-in-law, Jo Wacha of Omaha; and nieces and nephews.

Lee was preceded in death by her father, Leo Hilburn; mother, Beverly Walker; sister, Jude Castillo; father-in-law, Gene Wacha; sister-in-law, Susan Wacha; and brother-in-law, Jerry Wacha.

