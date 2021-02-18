Robin Eberhardt

Robin K. Eberhardt
Age 59
Robin K. Eberhardt, 59, of Columbus, formerly of Pierce, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at The Monarch By Eastmont in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with Rev. Brian Loy officiating. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Plainview Cemetery, rural Western, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, also at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Masks are required for both the visitation and funeral service.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.