Rodger Rabbass

The longest time Rodger and Kathy were apart was during the time he spent serving in the U.S. Army. He left high school to enlist in the military, serving as a sergeant in the Vietnam War from April 1967 to April 1969. The psychological and physical toll of the war were burdens he carried his entire life. Still, he battled to overcome the many challenges those wounds left.

Rodger and Kathy married July 27, 1969, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont, Nebraska. The couple lived in Norfolk, where Rodger worked for Vulcraft for 24 years as a welder and rigger. He also worked as a truck driver at the Battle Creek Co-op. While in Norfolk, the family was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church.

In 1998, Rodger and Kathy moved to the Kansas City, Missouri, area, where Rodger drove truck for Robinson Delivery. He loved having the chance to see different areas of the city and nearby states. A connoisseur of Kansas City restaurants and lover of Kansas City sports, old Western movies and Law & Order, Rodger loved having his family visit. One of his favorite memories was of the trip he and Kathy took to Alaska in 2009.

The couple lived in the Kansas City area until returning to Nebraska in October 2018, when they moved to Dodge, Nebraska.