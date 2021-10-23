Rodney Muller

Rodney "Rod" Muller

December 12, 1950 – October 21, 2021

Rodney "Rod" Muller, 70, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral services are at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska. Visitation is from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus. Visitation will continue from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, with a 1:45 p.m. family prayer service at Peace Lutheran Church. Burial is in the Roselawn Cemetery in Columbus.

The service will be livestreamed on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Rodney W. Muller was born Dec. 12, 1950, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Earl and Kathryn (Rawhouser) Muller. He graduated from Columbus Senior High School in 1969.

On June 7, 1969, he was united in marriage to Patricia Frost at the Evangelical Free Church in Columbus. He worked for the Columbus Telegram, Behlen Mfg. Co., and Home Plumbing. Rodney then became the Physical Plant Director at Platte Community College until his retirement. He also owned and operated 1st -N-10 Steakhouse and Scampy's Ranch House Restaurant.

Rodney was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to cook big meals for his friends and family. Rod also enjoyed mushroom hunting and spending time with his family. He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church.

Rodney is survived by his wife, Patricia Muller of Columbus; daughter, Rhonda (Harvey) Dickerson of Columbus; daughter, Shelley (Bill) Petermann of Columbus; daughter, Jennifer (Corey) Sylvester of Columbus; daughter, Jackie (Greg) Hastings of Waukee, Iowa; daughter, Sallie (Jeff Dubas) Muller of Columbus; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Russ (Nancy) Muller of Gillette, Wyoming; sister, Kandy Laska of Columbus; sister, Debra Muller of Columbus; sister, Brenda (Joyce Ehrich) Muller of Columbus; and brother, Kim Muller of Columbus.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Kathryn Muller; daughter, Julie Muller; sister, Sharon Mohrmann; and brother, Kevin Muller.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.