Roger Barry

During his time at Nebraska Wesleyan, a young co-ed named Sheryl Lee Yutesler caught his attention and a courtship ensued. The couple were married April 5, 1958, in Grand Island, Nebraska. They had one child, Shannon Mistene “Mistee” Barry.

The couple moved to Neligh, Nebraska, in 1959, where both were teachers for the Neligh school system. He was assistant football coach for the 1963 conference champion football team and helped lead the program to a 17-1 combined record. Barry founded the school's wrestling program which produced three state champions, a state team runner up title, fourth as team in state and undefeated in dual meets all within the first three years. He also started a girls track club, taking the Neligh girls to AAU track meets and non-certified track meets to compete.

The couple received an offer to teach in Schuyler, Nebraska, and moved in 1963. With no program in place, Barry got to work building a wrestling program from the ground up, coaching until 1982. Under his leadership the program produced two state champions, one national runner-up, and as a team achieved conference runner up four times and district champions twice. Barry also coached cross country and freshman football.