Roger "Beetlejuice" Effa Jun 24, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roger 'Beetlejuice' EffaSeptember 17, 1956 - June 22, 2023 Tags Roger "beetlejuice" Effa Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video James Cameron believes there are similarities between Titan disaster and the Titanic' 2024 Paris Olympics Could Have Flying Taxis 2024 Paris Olympics Could Have Flying Taxis Wagner chief's bombshell accusations: Prigozhin says Russian army deliberately attacked his forces Wagner chief's bombshell accusations: Prigozhin says Russian army deliberately attacked his forces Summer Travel Predictions by Experts With Numbers That Don’t Lie Summer Travel Predictions by Experts With Numbers That Don’t Lie