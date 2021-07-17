Roger Hake
February 11, 1954 - July 15, 2021
Roger Hake, 67, of Leigh, Nebraska, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran (ELCA) in Leigh, Nebraska, with PMA Ron Lofgren officiating. A closed casket visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler, Nebraska. Committal in the Leigh Cemetery.
Roger was born Feb. 11, 1954, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Ewald and Lola (Callies) Hake. He graduated from Leigh High School and went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Kearney State College. On May 25, 1974, he married Jolene Dasenbrock at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska. They lived in Kearney, Carbondale, Colorado and moved to the family farm near Leigh where they currently resided. Roger was the CEO of a credit union and loved helping people meet their financial needs and goals. He was an avid outdoorsman -- hunting and fishing -- and, above all loved, time spent with his family and friends. He was a proud supporter of the Children's Miracle Network through his work with the credit union. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church(ELCA) of Leigh, Nebraska.
Roger is survived by his wife, Jolene of Leigh; three daughters, Erin Hake of La Vista, Nebraska, Christa (Brandon) Kimbrough of Ozark, Missouri, and Brianne (Jake) Wolf of Mexico City, Mexico; two grandchildren, Liam and Malakai; two sisters, Janet Steele and Joan (Dave) Loseke, all of Leigh, Nebraska; one brother, Kenlon (Maureen) Hake of Lincoln, Nebraska; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ewald and Lola Hake.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials for future designation.
Kracl-Leigh Memorial Chapel in charge of arrangements.