Roger Hake

February 11, 1954 - July 15, 2021

Roger was born Feb. 11, 1954, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Ewald and Lola (Callies) Hake. He graduated from Leigh High School and went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Kearney State College. On May 25, 1974, he married Jolene Dasenbrock at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska. They lived in Kearney, Carbondale, Colorado and moved to the family farm near Leigh where they currently resided. Roger was the CEO of a credit union and loved helping people meet their financial needs and goals. He was an avid outdoorsman -- hunting and fishing -- and, above all loved, time spent with his family and friends. He was a proud supporter of the Children's Miracle Network through his work with the credit union. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church(ELCA) of Leigh, Nebraska.