Roger Mueller

December 2, 1944 - May 15, 2021

Roger Mueller, 76, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, at St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Adam Lassen officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Military honors will be given by The American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.