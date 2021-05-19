Roger Mueller
December 2, 1944 - May 15, 2021
Roger Mueller, 76, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, at St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Adam Lassen officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Military honors will be given by The American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.
Roger was born Dec. 2, 1944, in Platte Center, Nebraska, to Floyd and Marian (Kamm) Mueller. He grew up on his family farm in Oconee and enjoyed 4-H, singing and playing the accordion. Roger graduated from Columbus High School in 1963 and served a combined eight years in the U.S. Army National Guard. He worked proudly as a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, while continuing to farm his family's land. He also directed the choir at St. Luke's United Church of Christ for many years. Roger loved playing cards, singing karaoke, traveling, fishing, being part of The Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Columbus Apollo Club and enjoying retirement in the Arizona sun.
Roger is survived by his son, Wesley (Shannon) Mueller of Surprise, Arizona; son, Ryan (Kim) Mueller of Aurora, Colorado; daughter, Miranda (Corey) Christiansen of Windsor, Colorado; daughter, Jacqueline (Jim) DeBuse of Minneapolis, Minnesota; son, Nathan Mueller of Hastings, Nebraska; and nine grandchildren.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Marian Mueller; and sister, Janet Bonneau.
Memorials may be directed to those of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com